Quest Diagnostics Aktie
WKN: 904533 / ISIN: US74834L1008
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22.10.2026 13:00:50
Quest Diagnostics Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, diagnostic services firm Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.21 and $10.31 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $11.25 and $11.35 per share on revenues between $12.065 billion and $12.105 billion.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $9.97 to $10.17 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $11.05 to $11.25 per share on revenues between $11.95 billion and $12.05 billion.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, DGX is trading on the NYSE at $238.90, down $0.03 or 0.01 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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