Reinet Investments SCA Aktie

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WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293

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15.09.2026 07:30:15

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 15 September 2026

Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 15 September 2026

15-Sep-2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 545 951 ordinary shares in the period 7 September 2026 to 11 September 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 431.85 per share (highest price: ZAR 437.20; lowest price: ZAR 423.33) for a total consideration of some ZAR 235.8 million (€ 12.6 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 13 August 2026.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 2 254 256 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 983.8 million (€ 52.6 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.
for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 222100830RQTFVV22S80
EQS News ID: 2399160

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2399160  15-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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