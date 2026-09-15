Reinet Investments SCA Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293
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15.09.2026 07:30:15
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 15 September 2026
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Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 545 951 ordinary shares in the period 7 September 2026 to 11 September 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 431.85 per share (highest price: ZAR 437.20; lowest price: ZAR 423.33) for a total consideration of some ZAR 235.8 million (€ 12.6 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 13 August 2026.
The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 2 254 256 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 983.8 million (€ 52.6 million), plus transaction costs.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Reinet Investments SCA
|35, Boulevard Prince Henri
|1724 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 22 72 53
|E-mail:
|info@reinet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0383812293
|Valor:
|4503016
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|222100830RQTFVV22S80
|EQS News ID:
|2399160
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2399160 15-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Reinet Investments SCA
|
07:30
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 15 September 2026 (EQS Group)
|
08.09.26
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 8 September 2026 (EQS Group)
|
01.09.26
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 1 September 2026 (EQS Group)
|
25.08.26
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 25 August 2026 (EQS Group)
|
13.08.26
|REINET ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVES FULL AGENDA (EQS Group)
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13.08.26
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME (EQS Group)
|
30.07.26
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME (EQS Group)
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28.07.26
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 28 JULY 2026 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Reinet Investments SCA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Reinet Investments SCA
|22,20
|0,00%
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