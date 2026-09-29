REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 29 September 2026

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 454 742 ordinary shares in the period 21 September 2026 to 25 September 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 437.92 per share (highest price: ZAR 445.86; lowest price: ZAR 429.24) for a total consideration of some ZAR 199.1 million (€ 10.7 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 13 August 2026.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 3 234 748 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 1 409.0 million (€ 75.4 million), plus transaction costs.



Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.



Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html