Reinet Investments SCA Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293
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29.09.2026 07:30:14
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 29 September 2026
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Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 454 742 ordinary shares in the period 21 September 2026 to 25 September 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 437.92 per share (highest price: ZAR 445.86; lowest price: ZAR 429.24) for a total consideration of some ZAR 199.1 million (€ 10.7 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 13 August 2026.
The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 3 234 748 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 1 409.0 million (€ 75.4 million), plus transaction costs.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Reinet Investments SCA
|35, Boulevard Prince Henri
|1724 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 22 72 53
|E-mail:
|info@reinet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0383812293
|Valor:
|4503016
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|222100830RQTFVV22S80
|EQS News ID:
|2406678
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2406678 29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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07:30
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 29 September 2026 (EQS Group)
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23.09.26
|Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. shares (EQS Group)
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22.09.26
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 22 September 2026 (EQS Group)
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15.09.26
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 15 September 2026 (EQS Group)
|
08.09.26
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 8 September 2026 (EQS Group)
|
01.09.26
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 1 September 2026 (EQS Group)
|
25.08.26
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 25 August 2026 (EQS Group)
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13.08.26
|REINET ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVES FULL AGENDA (EQS Group)
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|Reinet Investments SCA
|22,40
|0,00%