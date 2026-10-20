REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 20 October 2026

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 572 869 ordinary shares in the period 12 October 2026 to 16 October 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 444.97 per share (highest price: ZAR 454.00; lowest price: ZAR 431.97) for a total consideration of some ZAR 254.9 million (€ 13.8 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 13 August 2026.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 4 993 498 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 2 179.4 million (€ 116.9 million), plus transaction costs.



Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.