REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 3 November 2026

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 435 624 ordinary shares in the period 26 October 2026 to 30 October 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 455.52 per share (highest price: ZAR 462.40; lowest price: ZAR 446.39) for a total consideration of some ZAR 198.4 million (€ 10.7 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 13 August 2026.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 5 923 539 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 2 599.0 million (€ 139.5 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html