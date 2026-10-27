REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 27 October 2026

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 494 417 ordinary shares in the period 19 October 2026 to 23 October 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 447.38 per share (highest price: ZAR 451.57; lowest price: ZAR 441.52) for a total consideration of some ZAR 221.2 million (€ 11.9 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 13 August 2026.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 5 487 915 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 2 400.6 million (€ 128.8 million), plus transaction costs.



Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html