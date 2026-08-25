REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 25 August 2026

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 558 491 ordinary shares in the period 18 August 2026 to 21 August 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 443.54 per share (highest price: ZAR 450.13; lowest price: ZAR 436.15) for a total consideration of some ZAR 247.7 million (€ 13.2 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 13 August 2026.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 558 491 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 247.7 million (€ 13.2 million), plus transaction costs.



Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html