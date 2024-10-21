|
Relief Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for European Patent Covering RLF-TD011 for Epidermolysis Bullosa Wound Treatment
Relief Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for European Patent Covering RLF-TD011 for Epidermolysis Bullosa Wound Treatment
GENEVA (OCT. 21, 2024) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today reported that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a Notice of Allowance under Rule 71(3) EPC for Relief’s patent application No. 20737588.2, titled “Therapeutic Uses of Oxidizing Hypotonic Acid Solutions.” This Notice of Allowance signifies the EPO’s intention to grant a patent covering Relief’s proprietary, highly pure hypochlorous acid solutions, including its investigational drug RLF‑TD011 intended for the treatment of wounds caused by epidermolysis bullosa (EB).
Upon completion of the grant procedure, the patent will protect RLF-TD011 in key European countries until 2040. Corresponding applications in other major markets, including the U.S. and China, are currently under review. RLF-TD011 previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for EB, providing potential incentives such as market exclusivity upon approval.
Giorgio Reiner, chief scientific officer of Relief, said: “We are very pleased with this news. The anticipated grant of this patent represents an additional validation of our efforts to develop novel treatments for rare and devastating diseases like EB. This patent will strengthen the protection of our innovation as we continue advancing RLF-TD011’s development, with the ultimate goal of reaching patients who need it most.”
ABOUT RLF-TD011
ABOUT EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA
ABOUT RELIEF
CONTACT:
DISCLAIMER
