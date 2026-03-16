

EQS-Media / 16.03.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

REPLOID launches crowdfinancing campaign on Invesdor

Bonds with a fixed annual interest rate of 9.5%, 5-year term

Investments starting from €250

Broadening the investor base

Increased visibility among a relevant target audience

No equity component (pure debt instrument)

WELS, Austria – March 16, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) is offering electronic bonds with a minimum investment of €250. The campaign is specifically targeted at retail investors in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Finland.

Click here to visit the investment website: https://bit.ly/enreploidpr

Philip Pauer, founder and CEO of REPLOID: “With this crowdfinancing campaign, we aim to build a retail investor base in key European markets and further increase our visibility in the market.”

A broadly diversified investor base contributes significantly to the company’s stability. By listing on Invesdor, the leading European impact investing platform, REPLOID gains additional visibility. The bond’s terms—a fixed interest rate of 9.5% per year over a five-year term—are deliberately structured to be attractive for this purpose and these target groups.

Philip Pauer adds: “We are giving interested parties the opportunity to invest in a proven, economically attractive circular economy model.”

Two weeks ago, a REPLOID plant in Burghausen (Germany) went into operation. There, fly larvae process around 40 tons of organic residues from the food industry into valuable raw materials (proteins, fats, and insect frass) every day. Additional facilities are planned for the current fiscal year.

The proceeds from the crowdfinancing campaign will be used for research and development as well as for the company’s further expansion.

Additional information about the investment opportunity and a detailed disclosure of the risks associated with this type of investment can be found on the website listed above.

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young black soldier fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 100 people.

Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu