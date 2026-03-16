REPLOID Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41CP6 / ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
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16.03.2026 10:00:17
REPLOID launches crowdfinancing campaign on Invesdor
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PRESS RELEASE
REPLOID launches crowdfinancing campaign on Invesdor
WELS, Austria – March 16, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) is offering electronic bonds with a minimum investment of €250. The campaign is specifically targeted at retail investors in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Finland.
Click here to visit the investment website: https://bit.ly/enreploidpr
Philip Pauer, founder and CEO of REPLOID: “With this crowdfinancing campaign, we aim to build a retail investor base in key European markets and further increase our visibility in the market.”
A broadly diversified investor base contributes significantly to the company’s stability. By listing on Invesdor, the leading European impact investing platform, REPLOID gains additional visibility. The bond’s terms—a fixed interest rate of 9.5% per year over a five-year term—are deliberately structured to be attractive for this purpose and these target groups.
Philip Pauer adds: “We are giving interested parties the opportunity to invest in a proven, economically attractive circular economy model.”
Two weeks ago, a REPLOID plant in Burghausen (Germany) went into operation. There, fly larvae process around 40 tons of organic residues from the food industry into valuable raw materials (proteins, fats, and insect frass) every day. Additional facilities are planned for the current fiscal year.
The proceeds from the crowdfinancing campaign will be used for research and development as well as for the company’s further expansion.
Additional information about the investment opportunity and a detailed disclosure of the risks associated with this type of investment can be found on the website listed above.
About REPLOID Group AG
REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.
The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young black soldier fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.
REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.
With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.
REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 100 people.
Contact
Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu
End of Media Release
Issuer: REPLOID Group AG
Key word(s): Finance
16.03.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REPLOID Group AG
|Maria-Theresia-Straße 53
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 660 / 776 50 40
|E-mail:
|office@reploid.eu
|Internet:
|reploid.eu
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3HRX5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2291806
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2291806 16.03.2026 CET/CEST
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