AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
10.11.2025 10:10:00
Revenue Surges: Is It Time to Buy AMD Stock?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) saw its revenue accelerate in the third quarter, but the stock was unable to gain much traction after a strong run this fall.With the stock trading down from recent highs, let's take a closer look at AMD's recently released results to see if now is a good time to buy the stock.While AMD's data center segment has been the biggest focus for investors, it was the company's client and gaming segment that was once again the star performer in Q3. Revenue surged 73% year over year to $4 billion, as sales of AMD's desktop central processing units (CPUs) hit an all-time high and it saw strong sales in premium gaming and commercial PCs. Gaming revenue, meanwhile, surged 181% to $1.3 billion as its semi-custom revenue jumped, as both Sony and Microsoft prepare to ramp up sales for the holiday season. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
