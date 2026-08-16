Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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16.08.2026 12:15:00
Rival Shows the Drawback in Tesla's Driverless Tech Strategy. Are They Right?
A while back, Morgan Stanley's well-respected automotive analyst Adam Jonas evaluated Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) using a sum-of-the-parts model between artificial intelligence (AI), software, energy, and robotics rather than considering it a traditional automaker. What's interesting is that Jonas believes autonomous driving technology and the robotaxi business drive 41% of Tesla's valuation compared to 34% from its core automotive and energy business and about 25% from Optimus robot potential. So, when robotaxi rival Waymo of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) points out why Tesla's driverless technology strategy could have serious drawbacks, investors should take note. Recently, Alphabet's Waymo co-chief executive officer, Dmitri Dolgov, seemingly took a shot at Tesla when speaking at Y Combinator's Startup School, though he didn't name the automnaker specifically. Dolgov essentially argued that camera-only self-driving technology could be considered "weak sensing" and that the strategy would develop quickly initially before hitting a lower ceiling of capability and performance long term. Image source: Y Combinator / Waymo co-CEO Dmitri Dolgov at Startup School 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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