RWE Aktie

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WKN: 879513 / ISIN: US74975E3036

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13.08.2026 08:05:30

RWE H1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - RWE (RWE.DE) reported net income of 1.557 billion euros for the first half of 2026 compared with 1.454 billion euros in the first half of 2025. Earnings per share for the six-month period stood at 2.19 euros versus 1.98 euros, a year ago. Revenue including taxes was 7.680 billion euros for the first half of 2026 against 10.155 billion euros in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased by more than 40% to 3.0 billion euros in the first half of 2026. Adjusted earnings per share was up by more than 60% to 1.77 euros.

Net income attributable to shareholders of 1.537 billion euros for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 663 million euros in the same period a year ago. Earnings per share reached 2.16 euros for the April-June 2026 period, up from 0.91 euros, a year ago. Revenue, including natural gas tax and electricity tax, totaled 3.345 billion euros in the second quarter of 2026 versus 3.720 billion euros in the prior year quarter.

At the end of July, the company announced a significant increase in its earnings guidance for fiscal 2026 and 2027 and reaffirmed earnings target for 2031.

At last close on Xetra, RWE shares were trading at 57.62 euros, up 0.17%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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