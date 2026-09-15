Sandvik AB Aktie

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WKN: 865956 / ISIN: SE0000667891

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15.09.2026 22:59:31

Sandvik advances cyber security for intelligent mining equipment

Sandvik said it is among the first mining equipment manufacturers to achieve IEC 62443-4-1 Maturity Level 3 (ML3) certification for its secure product development lifecycle.  

The certification independently validates that cybersecurity practices are systematically embedded in the development and maintenance of its mining technologies, the company said.  

IEC 62443 is an internationally recognized standard for cybersecurity in industrial automation and control systems. At ML3, cybersecurity practices are systematically applied throughout the product lifecycle, from requirements and architecture through development and testing to maintenance and vulnerability management. 

The certification advances Sandvik Mining from Maturity Level 2 (ML2), achieved in 2025. While ML2 demonstrated that Sandvik had established and managed defined secure development processes, ML3 validates that these processes are systematically applied in day-to-day product development. 

The assessment was supported by evidence from Sandvik Intelligent Control Architecture (SICA), Sandvik’s common control system platform used across all its i-series mining equipment. The scope of the certification is the Sandvik Mining Secure Development Lifecycle, practiced by SICA. 

As mines increasingly rely on connected equipment, automation and digital solutions for production-critical processes, cybersecurity is becoming integral to operational resilience and business continuity. For customers, ML3 provides greater confidence that cybersecurity is consistently built into the technologies they rely on for resilient and continuous mining operations. 

“Cybersecurity is increasingly inseparable from automation and digitalization in mining,” Sandvik’s President, Digital Mining Technologies Riku Pulli said in a news release. 

“As customers entrust more production-critical processes to connected and autonomous technologies, they need confidence that security is built in from the beginning and maintained throughout the product lifecycle,” Pulli said.  “Advancing to Maturity Level 3 independently validates that these practices are systematically embedded in how we develop our products.” 

SICA provided practical evidence during the independent assessment of how Sandvik applies these practices in real-world product development. As the common control system platform across Sandvik i-series equipment, SICA connects the certification to technologies deployed across Sandvik’s intelligent mining equipment portfolio. 

Strengthening cybersecurity across products and digital delivery 

The news follows Sandvik Mining’s ISO/IEC 27001 certification in May 2026 for its information security management system supporting global application delivery. Together, the certifications independently validate complementary elements of Sandvik Mining’s cybersecurity approach: secure product development and information security management supporting global application delivery. 

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