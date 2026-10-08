International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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08.10.2026 18:33:01
SCHF vs. SCHE: Which International ETF Is the Better Buy?
The Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHF) provides exposure to developed international markets with lower costs, while Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHE) targets developing nations with a significant technology tilt.
Investors seeking to diversify beyond U.S. borders often choose between the stability of developed economies and the growth potential of emerging ones. Both the Schwab International Equity ETF and the Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF offer broad, low-cost access to international stocks. Still, the ETFs differ in their geographic focus and risk profiles.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
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