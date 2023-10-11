|
11.10.2023 13:18:45
Second Battery Plant Of Stellantis-Samsung Joint Venture In US To Be In Kokomo, Indiana
(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Wednesday said Kokomo, Indiana will be the site for a second battery manufacturing facility in the US under StarPlus Energy, a joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung SDI.
The joint venture will invest over $3.2 billion and create 1,400 jobs in Kokomo and the surrounding areas, Stellantis said in a statement.
The new plant is expected to begin production in early 2027 with an annual capacity of 34 gigawatt hours (GWh).
The first StarPlus gigafactory, which is under construction, is expected to open by the first quarter of 2025 with an annual production capacity of 33 GWh.
The joint venture plans to invest more than $6.3 billion in both the facilities, and add 2,800 jobs.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stellantismehr Nachrichten
|
12.10.23
|Minuszeichen in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|Anleger in Paris halten sich zurück: CAC 40 schlussendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|Schwacher Handel: Euro STOXX 50 am Nachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|Donnerstagshandel in Paris: So performt der CAC 40 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|Aufschläge in Europa: Euro STOXX 50-Börsianer greifen am Donnerstagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|Börse Paris in Grün: CAC 40 fester (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|Gewinne in Paris: CAC 40 zeigt sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|Börse Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)