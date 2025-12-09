LINE Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALYV / ISIN: JP3966750006
|
09.12.2025 14:40:35
Second Line Capital Adds First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Shares
On Nov. 18, Second Line Capital, LLC disclosed a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM), acquiring 120,501 shares valued at approximately $7.2 million.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Nov. 18, Second Line Capital, LLC initiated a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by acquiring 120,501 shares. The estimated value of the new holding was $7.2 million at quarter-end, based on SEC-reported data. The addition represents 1.5% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is a short-duration fixed income ETF with a market capitalization of $6.17 billion. The fund’s strategy aims to provide a conservative risk profile and flexible cash alternative through diversified, high-quality holdings and active management in varying interest rate environments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
