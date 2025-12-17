AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
17.12.2025 07:44:00
Should Nvidia Worry About AMD and Google Breathing Down Its Neck in 2026?
Lions reign as king of the jungle (although "king of the savanna" would probable more more accurate). Elvis is still the king of rock and roll. Michael Jackson remains the king of pop. However, if the subject is chips that power artificial intelligence (AI) applications, I'd say Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the king. But the king's perch on the throne just might be at least a little shaky as the new year approaches. Should Nvidia worry about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) breathing down its neck in 2026?Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
