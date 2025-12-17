Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
17.12.2025 16:40:00
Should You Buy Meta Platforms Stock Before 2026?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is one of the most dominant companies on the face of the planet. In about two decades, the business has catapulted to a gargantuan market cap of $1.6 trillion. It successfully rode the wave of rapid smartphone and internet adoption. Meta can be a polarizing company at times. However, its shares have worked out well, soaring 462% in the past three years (as of Dec. 12), even though they trade 18% below their record from August. Should you buy the dip in this social media stock before 2026?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
