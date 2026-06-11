Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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11.06.2026 18:00:00
Should You Buy Meta Platforms Stock While It's Below $600?
As the market focuses on SpaceX, the hot new investment opportunity in artificial intelligence (AI), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) shares have been under pressure. The stock has been falling in recent days, and since the start of the year, it's down around 14%. The stock has traded above $600 for much of the year, and even at that level, its valuation hasn't looked all that high given its level of profitability and growth. With it now below that, has it become a bargain buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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