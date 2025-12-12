Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
13.12.2025 00:00:00
Should You Buy Micron Technology Stock Before Dec. 17?
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been on fire in 2025, rising an impressive 200% thanks to the outstanding growth in the company's revenue and earnings. Investors may now be wondering if it is a good idea to buy shares of this memory specialist in anticipation of more upside.The company will release its fiscal 2026 first-quarter results on Dec. 17. Micron's quarterly report is going to play a central role in determining if the stock can sustain its rally in the future. The good part is that Micron stock still seems to be in a buying zone even after its stunning surge this year thanks to its valuation.Does this mean investors should start buying this growth stock before Dec. 17? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.12.25
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.25
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.25
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
|
10.12.25