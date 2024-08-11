|
11.08.2024 11:02:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before August 28? Here's What the Evidence Suggests.
The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is ongoing, but some investors fear the trend is getting a little long in the tooth. Fears about the economy and weakness in AI stocks helped push the Nasdaq Composite into correction territory earlier this month, and with valuations stretched, some believe there could be further declines ahead.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become the poster child for the generative AI trend. When the company reports its results later this month, it's not hyperbole to suggest that Wall Street will be sitting on the edge of its seat, hoping to gain insight into the state of AI adoption.Nvidia's sales have skyrocketed since the start of 2023, driving the stock up 619% (as of this writing), though it's currently more than 22% off its high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
