Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
13.12.2025 13:30:00
Should You Buy Palantir Stock Before Year-End?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the hottest stocks for each of the past two years. After more than quadrupling in price in 2024, the stock is up more than 147% this year.The question on many investors' minds is, can the stock keep the momentum going in 2026? Let's take a closer look to see if investors should be buying the stock before year-end.Palantir started as a data-gathering and analytics company primarily serving the U.S. government. It was born out of the idea that the pattern recognition technology used by PayPal to detect fraud could be applied to help fight terrorism. Its technology would gather data from disparate government databases and then identify complex patterns. The U.S. government remains the company's largest client today, and it's become a central player in helping modernize the government, especially its military and intelligence arms.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
