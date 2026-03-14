Plug Power Aktie

Plug Power für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020

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14.03.2026 17:30:00

Should You Buy Plug Power Stock While It's Below $3?

Since its founding, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has never turned an annual operating profit. The company has been looking to build a vertically integrated green hydrogen ecosystem, but it has faced persistent negative margins and high cash burn.Although it has consistently lost money, the company is looking to execute a turnaround for the ages. Investors got a glimpse of its progress in its recent earnings results, and management expects further improvements by the end of this year. With the stock trading below $3 per share, is now the perfect time to buy?Plug Power's fourth-quarter 2025 earnings results gave investors reason for optimism. In the quarter, the hydrogen company reported revenue of $225 million and an adjusted per-share loss of $0.06, both of which exceeded analysts' expectations. More importantly, the company achieved a positive gross profit of $5.5 million, translating into a 2.4% gross margin. This was a massive improvement from the fourth quarter last year, when it had a gross margin of negative 122%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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