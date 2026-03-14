Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
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14.03.2026 17:30:00
Should You Buy Plug Power Stock While It's Below $3?
Since its founding, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has never turned an annual operating profit. The company has been looking to build a vertically integrated green hydrogen ecosystem, but it has faced persistent negative margins and high cash burn.Although it has consistently lost money, the company is looking to execute a turnaround for the ages. Investors got a glimpse of its progress in its recent earnings results, and management expects further improvements by the end of this year. With the stock trading below $3 per share, is now the perfect time to buy?Plug Power's fourth-quarter 2025 earnings results gave investors reason for optimism. In the quarter, the hydrogen company reported revenue of $225 million and an adjusted per-share loss of $0.06, both of which exceeded analysts' expectations. More importantly, the company achieved a positive gross profit of $5.5 million, translating into a 2.4% gross margin. This was a massive improvement from the fourth quarter last year, when it had a gross margin of negative 122%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.
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03.03.26
|Plug Power-Aktie steigt nach Zahlen deutlich (finanzen.at)
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02.03.26
|Ausblick: Plug Power öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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23.01.26
|Plug Power-Aktie im Blick: Walmart-Einigung lässt Anleger jubeln (finanzen.at)
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18.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie gefragt: Grünes Wasserstoffprojekt in Namibia und CEO-Wechsel stimmen Anleger hoffnungsvoll (finanzen.at)
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02.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie wieder im Plus: NASA-Deal als Rückenwind für Wasserstoffbranche (finanzen.at)
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21.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Erhöhung des Aktienbestands beantragt (finanzen.at)
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20.11.25
|Anhaltende Skepsis: Plug Power-Aktie schließt erneut mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
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19.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie crasht: Wandelanleihe und Investoren-Symposium sorgen für Aufsehen (finanzen.at)