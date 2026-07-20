Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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20.07.2026 21:05:00
Should You Buy Rocket Lab Stock Below $70?
A space economy boom is turning into a stock market collapse. After the monster Space Exploration Technologies (better known as SpaceX) IPO earlier this year, space stocks began to slip, and quickly, from their highs. Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) could be called the poster child for these wild gyrations in space stocks.The maker of rockets and other space systems saw its stock rise by more than 150% at one point over the last 12 months before falling 55% from a high set in May. As of this writing, the stock trades at $67.50. Should you buy shares of Rocket Lab below $70?The answer is clear if you look at the numbers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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