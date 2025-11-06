Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
|
06.11.2025 10:55:00
Should You Forget Berkshire Hathaway and Buy Markel Group Instead?
The final countdown has begun as investors await the retirement of Warren Buffett from the CEO position at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). It is a big deal, though maybe not as big as some investors are worried it could be. That said, there's another company that is less well-known but that uses the same basic business model as Berkshire Hathaway.Could Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) be a good alternative to Berkshire Hathaway?Warren Buffett blazed the path for the business model that both Berkshire Hathaway and Markel use. The big-picture story is fairly simple. Both companies act as investment vehicles for the management teams that run them. They each have a sizable number of operating businesses that act largely independently and also make investments in publicly traded companies. In some ways, they are run kind of like mutual funds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|639 000,00
|0,63%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|426,70
|0,15%
|Markel Corp.
|1 734,00
|0,00%