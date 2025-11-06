Berkshire Hathaway Aktie

Berkshire Hathaway für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 10:55:00

Should You Forget Berkshire Hathaway and Buy Markel Group Instead?

The final countdown has begun as investors await the retirement of Warren Buffett from the CEO position at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). It is a big deal, though maybe not as big as some investors are worried it could be. That said, there's another company that is less well-known but that uses the same basic business model as Berkshire Hathaway.Could Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) be a good alternative to Berkshire Hathaway?Warren Buffett blazed the path for the business model that both Berkshire Hathaway and Markel use. The big-picture story is fairly simple. Both companies act as investment vehicles for the management teams that run them. They each have a sizable number of operating businesses that act largely independently and also make investments in publicly traded companies. In some ways, they are run kind of like mutual funds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A 639 000,00 0,63% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B 426,70 0,15% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
Markel Corp. 1 734,00 0,00% Markel Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen