Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie
WKN: 883035 / ISIN: US8816242098
|
14.12.2025 21:27:00
Should You Forget Teva Pharmaceutical and Buy These Unstoppable Stocks Instead?
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) rallied after it reported earnings on Nov. 5. The stock is now higher by a whopping 45% in roughly a month. The company reported strong results, and it appears that the business is well positioned.However, after such a large price advance, you may be better off looking at two still-struggling makers of branded drugs instead. Here's why.Teva's big business is selling generic drugs. Essentially, it's the competition for makers of branded drugs once their patented medications lose patent protection. Teva and its peers are what cause the patent cliffs that branded-drug companies are constantly trying to manage around.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!