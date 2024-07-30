SIG Group AG: Quarter on quarter sequential improvement across KPIs

SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

July 30, 2024 H1 2024 results Quarter on quarter sequential improvement across KPIs Q2 2024 revenue growth, at constant currency, +5.7% (constant currency and constant resin[1] +5.4%), following 0% growth in Q1 2024

HY 2024 revenue growth, at constant currency, +3.0% (constant currency and constant resin 1 +2.9%)

+2.9%) Q2 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin 25.1% (Q2 2023: 25.7%); +360 bps vs. Q1 2024

HY 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin 23.5%; (HY 2023: 24.9%)

2024 guidance updated: revenue growth[2] of around 4%, +/-50 bps (previously at low end of 4-6%) adjusted EBITDA margin at lower end of 24 to 25% range (previously lower half of 25-26% range)

Mid-term guidance confirmed: revenue growth2 in the upper half of 4-6% range, adjusted EBITDA margin above 27%, net capex 7-9% of revenue Samuel Sigrist, CEO, said: “Year to date, carton has experienced strong growth while performance of bag-in-box has been clearly below our expectations. Bag-in-box in North America has suffered from temporary soft consumer demand, especially in foodservice, while production was constrained due to a plant relocation from Canada to the USA that took longer to ramp up than expected. Remedial action to resolve the production challenges is underway. Going forward we expect performance in bag-in-box to improve on a quarter-by-quarter basis. We have updated our 2024 guidance for revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin accordingly. We are encouraged by our pipeline of cross-selling wins, which continues to gain momentum, as we develop our innovative offerings and expand geographically. This will support sustainable growth for bag-in-box and spouted pouch. Carton continues to perform strongly and gain share, and we expect to place 75 fillers or more by the end of the year.” Key performance indicators

(In € million or %) Six

months

ended

June 30,

2024 Six

months

ended

June 30,

2023 Three months

ended

June 30,

2024 Three months

ended

June 30,

2023 Total revenue 1,573.2 1,540.0 851.7 811.0 Adjusted EBITDA 369.5 383.7 214.3 208.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.5% 24.9% 25.1% 25.7% EBITDA 393.6 350.1 259.4 183.9 Adjusted EBIT 236.1 256.2 147.6 142.9 EBIT 185.0 147.4 155.3 80.5 Adjusted net income 120.2 144.4 80.5 79.7 Net income 84.9 52.6 92.0 29.6

(118.0) Free cash flow (76.6) (213.2) 24.1 (118.0) Diluted EPS (in €) 0.22 0.14 - - Adjusted diluted EPS (in €) 0.31 0.38 - - Composition of revenue (In € million) Six months

ended

June 30,

2024 Six months

ended

June 30,

2023 Revenue from the carton business 1,302.0 1,230.0 Revenue from the bag-in-box and spouted pouch businesses 271.2 310.0 Total revenue 1,573.2 1,540.0 Revenue from the carton business relates to global aseptic carton packaging solutions and chilled carton packaging solutions in Asia. Revenue from the carton business grew 6.7% at constant currency in H1 2024 compared with H1 2023. Revenue for the bag-in-box and spouted pouch businesses declined by 12.2%, on a constant currency and constant resin basis, in H1 2024 compared with H1 2023.

Revenue by region: H1 2024



Six months

ended

June 30,

2024 Six months

ended

June 30,

2023 Change

(In € million or %) Reported

currency Constant

currency Europe 516.6 486.5 6.2% 6.4% IMEA 220.7 199.8[3] 10.4% 11.0% APAC 416.4 418.3 (0.4%) 2.7% Americas 419.4 435.3 (3.7%) (4.1%) Group Functions 0.1 0.3 Total revenue 1,573.2 1,540.0 2.2% 3.0%

Revenue by region: Q2 2024



Three months

ended

June 30,

2024 Three months

ended

June 30,

2023 Change

(In € million or %) Reported

currency Constant

currency Europe 265.7 248.6 6.9% 7.0% IMEA 130.1 103.63 25.5% 25.4% APAC 230.9 238.73 (3.2%) (1.2%) Americas 224.9 220.0 2.2% 2.3% Group Functions 0.1 0.1 Total revenue 851.7 811.0 5.0% 5.7%

Europe In H1 2024, revenue growth for Europe on a constant currency basis was 6.4% or 6.6% on a constant currency and constant resin basis. Performance was driven by the growth in aseptic carton volumes in the dairy sector, as previous filler placements ramped up, together with an increase in milk supply for aseptic processing. The segment continues to win new filler contracts and expects to place more fillers in 2024 compared with 2023. Revenue from bag-in-box and spouted pouch declined against a strong prior year comparison which included equipment sales that were not repeated in H1 of this year. India, Middle East and Africa In H1 2024, revenue growth for India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) on a constant currency basis was 11.0% or 11.2% when adjusted for both constant currency and constant resin. Aseptic carton demand remained strong in India and the construction of the Group’s first sleeves plant is on schedule to commence production by the end of 2024. Improvements in outbound logistics in the Middle East and African region led to a recovery of sales volumes in quarter two. The region secured a high number of new filler contracts during the period including six new wins for bag-in-box and spouted pouch. Asia Pacific In H1 2024, revenue growth for Asia Pacific on a constant currency basis was 2.7% or 2.8% on a constant currency and constant resin basis. Revenue growth in China in Q2 2024 reflects a strong prior year base. For the half year period, in both aseptic and chilled carton, SIG continues to gain market share despite some end market consumer softness. In aseptic carton, SIG is working with customers to reduce pack sizes to offer consumers more affordable products. In chilled carton, growth is being driven by product innovation and enhanced customer service under SIG’s ownership. Following volume recovery in March, Indonesia, and Vietnam continued to see growth in quarter two, while growth in Malaysia was driven by newly installed fillers. These markets saw strong demand for new filling lines during the period. Americas In H1 2024, revenue for the Americas region declined by 4.1% on a constant currency basis, or by 4.9% when adjusted for both constant currency and constant resin. Aseptic carton growth gained momentum after a slow start to the year while the decline in volume in bag-in-box slowed in Q2 compared with Q1 2024. Consumer demand in the USA remains soft, especially in foodservice. In the first half of the year, bag-in-box experienced operational challenges due to the relocation of operations from Canada to the USA, which led to capacity constraints. Remedial action is underway to resolve these challenges, and quarterly improvement is expected. Adjusted EBITDA Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (In € million) Adjusted

EBITDA margin Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA margin Adjusted

EBITDA Europe 27.4% 141.6 27.9% 135.7 IMEA 27.3% 60.1 27.8% 55.6 APAC 27.8% 115.9 29.6% 123.7 Americas 22.1% 92.8 23.8% 103.4 Group functions (40.9) (34.7) Total 23.5% 369.5 24.9% 383.7 H1 2024 adjusted EBITDA amounted to €369.5 million (H1 2023: €383.7 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.5% for the half year (H1 2023: 24.9%) was impacted by unfavorable currency movements, which reduced the margin by 60 basis points. Quarter two saw positive top line contribution, following a soft quarter one, as revenue growth gained momentum while raw material costs continued to benefit from lower hedged prices for polymers and aluminum. However, production costs for H1 2024 rose due to capacity constraints at bag-in-box while higher SG&A expenses reflected investments in growth, research and development, and wage inflation. The table below details the reconciliation of profit for the period to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA: (In € million) Six months

ended

June 30,

2024 Six months

ended

June 30,

2023 Profit / (loss) for the period 84.9 52.6 Net finance expense 71.5 58.5 Income tax expense 28.6 36.3 Depreciation and amortisation 208.6 202.7 EBITDA 393.6 350.1 Unrealised loss/(gain) on operating derivatives (10.9) 10.9 Restructuring costs, net of reversals 6.9 2.1 Transaction- and acquisition-related costs 0.8 - Integration costs 0.6 7.4 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (37.5) 12.3 Impairment losses 15.9 0.9 Other 0.1 - Adjusted EBITDA 369.5 383.7 Reported EBITDA includes the following items: An impairment and restructuring expense of €19.1 million, pre-tax, related to the transfer of the Group’s chilled carton manufacturing plant in Shanghai to the Group’s aseptic carton facilities in Suzhou. SIG plans to sell the Shanghai premises and the impairment charge is related to the decline in real estate values in China. An unrealized gain of €10.9 million from operating derivatives due to favorable hedging prices for polymer and aluminum compared to spot market developments. A decline in the fair value of the contingent consideration of €37.5 million, reflects a lower growth outlook for the bag-in-box and spouted pouch businesses in 2024. Net income and adjusted net income H1 2024 adjusted net income amounted to €120.2 million (H1 2023: €144.4 million). This decline was primarily attributed to lower adjusted EBITDA and higher interest expenses. Details of the reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted net income can be seen in the table below. (In € million) Six months

ended

June 30,

2024 Six months

ended

June 30,

2023 Profit / (loss) for the period 84.9 52.6 Non-cash foreign exchange impact of non-functional currency loans

and realised foreign exchange impact due to refinancing 0.7 1.4 Amortization of transaction costs 1.5 2.1 Net change in fair value of financing-related derivatives 0.2 (1.5) PPA depreciation and amortization – Onex acquisition 51.5 51.7 PPA amortization – Other acquisitions 23.7 23.5 Net effect of early repayment of loan 1.6 - Adjustments to EBITDA[4] (24.1) 33.6 Tax effect on above items (19.8) (19.0) Adjusted net income 120.2 144.4 The largest adjustment to net income was €51.5 million for PPA depreciation and amortization - Onex acquisition. This arose from the acquisition accounting when the Group was acquired by Onex in 2015, and the amortization will cease after the first quarter of 2025. PPA amortization – other acquisitions, relates to all other acquisitions by the Group. Net capital expenditures (In € million) Six months

ended

June 30,

2024 Six months

ended

June 30,

2023 PP&E and intangible assets (net of sales) 61.0 93.4 Filling lines and other related equipment 105.7 129.0 Capital expenditure 166.7 222.4 Upfront cash (63.8) (51.0) Net capital expenditure 102.9 171.4 Net capital expenditure decreased by €68.5 million to €102.9 million compared to €171.4 million in the prior year period. Net capital expenditure as a percentage of revenue was 6.5%. PP&E capital expenditure included investment in the Group’s new carton plants in India and China while net filler capex was below H1 2023 levels. The Group continues to see strong demand for fillers in 2024 and expects to place over 75 fillers for the year. Free cash flow (In € million) Six months

ended

June 30,

2024 Six months

ended

June 30,

2023 Net cash from operating activities 115.9 30.7 Acquisition of PP&E and intangible assets (net of sales) (166.7) (222.4) Payment of lease liabilities (25.8) (21.5) Free cash flow (76.6) (213.2) Cash flow generation in the first half of the year reflects the typical seasonality of the business, primarily due to the payment of customer volume incentives accrued during the prior year. The Group's cash generation remains weighted towards the second half of the year. The improvement in free cash flow generation in H1 2024 compared with H1 2023 was due to lower net working capital and lower capital expenditure. The reduction in net working capital reflected better inventory management and decreased incentive payments to customers due to their 2023 volume performance. Leverage (In € million) As of As of June 30, Dec. 31, 2024 2023 Gross debt 2,771.9 2,457.5 Cash and cash equivalents (286.2) 280.9 Net debt 2,485.7 2,176.6 Net leverage ratio (last twelve months) 3.2x 2.7x Net leverage as of June 30, 2024, was 3.2x (June 30, 2023: 3.4x). The increase compared to 31 December 2023, reflects the usual seasonality of the business. The Group’s target is to reduce net leverage to around 2.5x by December 31, 2024. Dividend The Annual General Meeting held on April 23, 2024, approved a dividend distribution, from the capital contribution reserve, of CHF 0.48 per share for the year 2023. The total dividend, paid out on April 30, was €187.8 million. The Company intends to continue its policy of a progressive dividend per share growth with a pay-out ratio within a range of 50-60% of adjusted net income. Guidance The Group has updated its 2024 guidance. Revenue growth is expected to be around 4%[5], plus or minus 50 basis points. This compares to previous guidance of at the low end of 4-6%5. It has revised its guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin from the lower half of 25-26% to the lower end of 24-25%. Net capital expenditure is expected to be within the lower half the of 7-9% of revenue for the full year. The rest of the Group’s 2024 guidance remains unchanged. The dividend pay-out ratio is expected to be within a range of 50-60% of adjusted net income and the adjusted effective tax rate is forecast to be between 26 and 28%. The Group confirms its mid-term guidance. This includes revenue growth5 in the upper half of its 4-6% range and adjusted EBITDA margin above 27%. Net capital expenditure is forecast to be within a range of 7-9% of revenue and the dividend pay-out ratio is expected to be 50-60% of adjusted net income.

[1] The resin escalator for the bag-in-box and spouted pouch businesses, which passes on movements in resin costs directly to customers, is excluded for year-on-year comparison purposes. [2] Revenue growth at constant currency and constant resin [3] H1 and Q2 2023 restated to reflect new IMEA segment structure, as presented in the 2023 annual report. [4] For the different adjustments to EBITDA, refer to the adjusted EBITDA table above. [5]At constant currency and constant resin

