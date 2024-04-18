SoftwareOne announces results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Stans, Switzerland, 18 April 2024 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lucerne, Switzerland. A new Board of Directors was elected in line with the proposals of the company’s founding shareholders. A total of 216 shareholders and representatives of shareholders attended the meeting who, together with the independent proxy, represented 77.73 percent of the total share capital with a right to vote.

At the AGM, the shareholders approved the Management Report, the Annual Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2023, the Non-Financial Report 2023 and, in a non-binding (consultative) vote, the Compensation Report for 2023.

A dividend of CHF 0.36 per registered share was approved and will be paid out of non-Swiss capital

contribution reserves as from 24 April 2024. The shares will be traded ex-dividend as from 22 April 2024 and the dividend record date is 23 April 2024.

The shareholders voted against granting discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2023.

The shareholders re-elected Daniel von Stockar, while Andrea Sieber, René Gilli, Jörg Riboni and Till Spillmann were newly elected to the Board of Directors, each for a one-year term of office until completion of the 2025 AGM. The shareholders elected Daniel von Stockar as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office until completion of the next AGM. The shareholders newly elected Andrea Sieber and René Gilli as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, each for a one-year term of office until the 2025 AGM. SoftwareOne’s founding shareholders, Daniel von Stockar, René Gilli and B. Curti Holding AG, who had called for a reset at the level of the Board of Directors, thus prevailed with their proposals.

Adam Warby, outgoing Chairman of the Board of Directors of SoftwareOne, said “I thank all my colleagues and management for the collaboration over the last year. SoftwareONE is well positioned to continue its profitable growth and, on behalf of the entire Board, I wish management and the new Board of Directors every success into the future.”

Daniel von Stockar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SoftwareOne, said “Also on behalf of René Gilli and Beat Curti, I would like to sincerely thank shareholders for their trust in us and the newly elected Board of Directors. Together with our over 9,300 experts globally, we will do our utmost to drive the company forward strategically and financially, based on SoftwareOne’s strong values and entrepreneurial culture.”

The shareholders re-elected Anwaltskanzlei Keller AG, Zurich, as Independent Proxy and Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, as Auditor for a one-year term of office.

Furthermore, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate compensation of the Board of Directors until the 2025 AGM and the maximum aggregate compensation of the Executive Board for the financial year 2025.

The final results of the AGM are available on SoftwareOne’s website.

