18.04.2024 17:03:06
SoftwareOne announces results of 2024 Annual General Meeting
18 April 2024
Stans, Switzerland, 18 April 2024 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lucerne, Switzerland. A new Board of Directors was elected in line with the proposals of the company’s founding shareholders. A total of 216 shareholders and representatives of shareholders attended the meeting who, together with the independent proxy, represented 77.73 percent of the total share capital with a right to vote.
At the AGM, the shareholders approved the Management Report, the Annual Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2023, the Non-Financial Report 2023 and, in a non-binding (consultative) vote, the Compensation Report for 2023.
A dividend of CHF 0.36 per registered share was approved and will be paid out of non-Swiss capital
The shareholders voted against granting discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2023.
The shareholders re-elected Daniel von Stockar, while Andrea Sieber, René Gilli, Jörg Riboni and Till Spillmann were newly elected to the Board of Directors, each for a one-year term of office until completion of the 2025 AGM. The shareholders elected Daniel von Stockar as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office until completion of the next AGM. The shareholders newly elected Andrea Sieber and René Gilli as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, each for a one-year term of office until the 2025 AGM. SoftwareOne’s founding shareholders, Daniel von Stockar, René Gilli and B. Curti Holding AG, who had called for a reset at the level of the Board of Directors, thus prevailed with their proposals.
Adam Warby, outgoing Chairman of the Board of Directors of SoftwareOne, said “I thank all my colleagues and management for the collaboration over the last year. SoftwareONE is well positioned to continue its profitable growth and, on behalf of the entire Board, I wish management and the new Board of Directors every success into the future.”
Daniel von Stockar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SoftwareOne, said “Also on behalf of René Gilli and Beat Curti, I would like to sincerely thank shareholders for their trust in us and the newly elected Board of Directors. Together with our over 9,300 experts globally, we will do our utmost to drive the company forward strategically and financially, based on SoftwareOne’s strong values and entrepreneurial culture.”
The shareholders re-elected Anwaltskanzlei Keller AG, Zurich, as Independent Proxy and Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, as Auditor for a one-year term of office.
Furthermore, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate compensation of the Board of Directors until the 2025 AGM and the maximum aggregate compensation of the Executive Board for the financial year 2025.
The final results of the AGM are available on SoftwareOne’s website.
SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organizations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications – and in parallel, to navigate and optimise the resulting software and cloud changes – SoftwareOne unlocks the value of technology. The company's ~9,300 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with a presence in over 60 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group’s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
