SoftwareOne appoints Raphael Erb as new Chief Revenue Officer

Stans, Switzerland I 24 June 2024 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today announced that it has appointed Raphael Erb as Chief Revenue Officer and member of the Executive Board effective 1 July 2024. He will replace Rohit Nagarajan who has decided to leave the company.

Raphael Erb (born 1980) has had a long and successful career at SoftwareONE spanning more than 25 years. Prior to his current role as President Asia Pacific – SoftwareOne’s fastest growing region – he was the Head of the Services business in the German-speaking markets until the end of 2019, as well as serving as the country lead for Switzerland and Singapore, among other leadership roles. He joined SoftwareOne as a sales team leader in 1999. Raphael Erb is a Swiss national resident in Singapore.

In his new position on the Executive Board, Raphael Erb will be responsible for leading SoftwareOne’s global revenue operations as Chief Revenue Officer.

Daniel von Stockar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SoftwareOne, stated “We are very much looking forward to Raphael joining the Executive Board. His extensive industry experience and deep knowledge of our global markets make him best-placed to continue to drive our global growth strategy and implement our go-to-market model.” Brian Duffy, CEO of SoftwareOne, added “At the same time, we would like to thank Rohit for his significant contributions in laying the foundation of the go-to-market model and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Raphael Erb, incoming Chief Revenue Officer, said “I am excited to be taking on this new role at SoftwareOne. Together with our fantastic teams around the world, I will focus on driving growth by helping our clients maximise the benefits of cloud, data and AI.”

