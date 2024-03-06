SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

SoftwareOne invites shareholders to Extraordinary General Meeting



Stans, Switzerland, 6 March 2024 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today invites the shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting on April 18, 2024, upon request of the shareholders Daniel von Stockar, B. Curti Holding AG and René Gilli.

SoftwareOne's Articles of Association stipulate that one or more shareholders may request the convening of a general meeting if together they represent at least 3% of the share capital or votes. The Board of Directors is obliged to announce the date and agenda of the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) within 30 days. SoftwareOne's Board of Directors is today fulfilling this obligation within deadline.

For efficiency reasons, the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will be held in conjunction with the upcoming 2024 annual general meeting (AGM) on April 18, 2024 from 3 p.m. at the KKL Lucerne.

The invitation to the AGM, which will integrate the EGM agenda and include the recommendations of the Board of Directors as well as the proxy materials, will be published on or around 19 March 2024.

The Board of Directors would like to point out to shareholders that they must ensure their participation and voting rights at the Annual General Meeting by registering their shares in the company's share register in time. SoftwareONE has set up a hotline for shareholders on +41 43 550 72 52 for questions regarding the registration of shares.

CONTACTS

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Phone +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

FGS Global, Media Relations

Phone +41 44 562 14 99, press.softwareone@fgsglobal.com

