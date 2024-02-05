|
05.02.2024 10:37:21
SoftwareOne receives proposal for an Extraordinary General Assembly
|
SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Media Release - ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
SoftwareOne receives proposal for an Extraordinary General Assembly
Stans, Switzerland I 5 February 2024 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today announces that the Board of Directors received a formal proposal for an Extraordinary General Assembly from the shareholder group of Daniel von Stockar, B. Curti Holding AG, and René Gilli, together holding approximately 29% of the company’s share capital. The Group requires the full replacement of the Board of Directors with the exception of Daniel von Stockar.
The Board of Directors will consider the proposal and provide a response and inform in due course.
CONTACT
Anna Engvall, Investor Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com
FGS Global, Media Relations
Tel. +41 44 562 14 99, press.softwareone@fgsglobal.com
ABOUT SOFTWAREONE
SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organizations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications – and in parallel, to navigate and optimize the resulting software and cloud changes – SoftwareONE unlocks the value of technology. The company’s 9,250 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with sales and delivery capabilities in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com
SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group’s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Additional features:
File: SoftwareOne_EGM_EN
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SoftwareONE Holding AG
|Riedenmatt 4
|6370 Stans
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 832 41 69
|E-mail:
|info.ch@softwareone.com
|Internet:
|www.softwareone.com
|ISIN:
|CH0496451508
|Valor:
|A2PTSZ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1829761
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1829761 05-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SoftwareONEmehr Nachrichten
|
10:37
|SoftwareOne erhält Antrag zur Einberufung einer ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung (EQS Group)
|
10:37
|SoftwareOne receives proposal for an Extraordinary General Assembly (EQS Group)
|
01.02.24
|SoftwareOne veranstaltet Capital Markets Day 2024 am 15. Februar 2024 (EQS Group)
|
01.02.24
|SoftwareOne to host its Capital Markets Day 2024 on 15 February 2024 (EQS Group)
|
01.02.24
|SoftwareOne to acquire Medalsoft to drive Greater China growth strategy (EQS Group)
|
01.02.24
|SoftwareOne treibt Wachstumsstrategie im Grossraum China mit der Übernahme von Medalsoft voran (EQS Group)
|
30.01.24
|SPI-Wert SoftwareONE-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in SoftwareONE von vor 3 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.24
|SPI-Papier SoftwareONE-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in SoftwareONE von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu SoftwareONEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SoftwareONE
|17,03
|7,78%