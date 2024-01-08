SoftwareOne response to media reports and update on strategic review

|
08.01.2024 07:00:17
|
SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Media Release – ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Stans, Switzerland I 8 January 2024 – In response to media reports, the Board of Directors of SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, confirms that, as part of its ongoing strategic review, it continues to be in discussions with Bain Capital following an extensive due diligence process, discussions which may or may not lead to an offer.
The Board remains focused on driving shareholder value and acting in the best interest of the company and all stakeholders.
The Board expects to conclude discussions and provide an update on the outcome of the strategic review to shareholders by the end of the month.
CONTACT
Anna Engvall, Investor Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com
FGS Global, Media Relations
Tel. +41 44 562 14 99, press.softwareone@fgsglobal.com
ABOUT SOFTWAREONE
SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organizations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications – and in parallel, to navigate and optimize the resulting software and cloud changes – SoftwareOne unlocks the value of technology. The company’s 9,250 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with sales and delivery capabilities in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com
SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group’s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Additional features:
File: SoftwareOne_Strategic review_EN
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SoftwareONE Holding AG
|Riedenmatt 4
|6370 Stans
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 832 41 69
|E-mail:
|info.ch@softwareone.com
|Internet:
|www.softwareone.com
|ISIN:
|CH0496451508
|Valor:
|A2PTSZ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1809591
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1809591 08-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
