SoftwareOne to acquire Medalsoft to drive Greater China growth strategy



Stans, Switzerland I 1 February 2024 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Medalsoft, a cloud application solutions provider based in China. The acquisition furthers SoftwareOne’s growth strategy in the attractive APAC region, bringing a differentiated portfolio and delivery capabilities to serve multi-national clients on the Microsoft Cloud.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Shanghai, Medalsoft is a leading provider of cloud application solutions, committed to supporting clients in their digital transformation journeys. The company leverages the power of cloud computing, data, and AI to deliver modern workplace, application modernisation, cloud security solutions, and managed services. With approximately 160 employees, Medalsoft primarily serves multinational clients across diverse industries, including manufacturing, retail, and life sciences. As a Microsoft Cloud Partner with six competencies, Medalsoft has built a long-standing relationship over the past 10 years, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the digital transformation space.

Raphael Erb, President of APAC at SoftwareOne, said “Greater China’s fast-growing digital economy offers a significant opportunity to accelerate our strong momentum in the region. With our proven track record in China, this acquisition unlocks further growth potential by enhancing our offering and expanding our delivery capabilities. Importantly, it also enables us to leverage our existing partnerships, particularly with Microsoft China. We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at Medalsoft to SoftwareONE as we take this important strategic step in APAC.”

“We are very excited to be joining forces with SoftwareOne, amplifying our combined strength and tremendous momentum in the region,” said Zhen (“Danny”) Huang, CEO and Co-founder of Medalsoft. “Together, we are uniquely positioned to unleash the vast potential of the Microsoft Cloud for our clients in Greater China.”

With strong hyperscaler partnerships, 3,500+ cloud experts and flexible end-to-end cloud services, SoftwareOne is a trusted advisor for cloud transformation. SoftwareOne helps build, migrate, modernise, and manage applications in the cloud, enabling organisations to innovate more and spend less. SoftwareOne is Microsoft’s leading Azure license sales partner and trusted source of Azure commercial and technical expertise. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner with all six designations and Azure Expert MSP, SoftwareOne holds Azure specialisations in Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation, and Data & AI.

No financial details or transaction terms have been disclosed.

