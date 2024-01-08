SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

SoftwareOne welcomes Rohit Nagarajan as Chief Revenue Officer



SoftwareOne welcomes Rohit Nagarajan as Chief Revenue Officer

Stans, Switzerland I 8 January 2024 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today welcomed Rohit Nagarajan as President and Chief Revenue Officer, and a member of the Executive Board with immediate effect. Reporting to CEO Brian Duffy, Rohit will be responsible for leading SoftwareOne’s global revenue operations, with a focus on driving sales and marketing excellence, ensuring a seamless customer experience and identifying strategic growth initiatives.

“I am thrilled to welcome Rohit as our new Chief Revenue Officer and member of the Executive Board,” said Brian Duffy, CEO of SoftwareOne. “With a proven track record of achieving exceptional results and building sustainable, profitable businesses, Rohit is the right visionary leader to join us in driving our next phase of strategic growth at SoftwareOne. His passion for customer success will be invaluable as we continue to help clients around the world maximise the benefits of cloud, data and AI.”

“SoftwareOne is uniquely positioned to capitalise on strong secular trends and I am excited to be joining the company at this important stage of its transformation journey. I look forward to collaborating with the entire SoftwareONE team to help our clients succeed, while accelerating growth momentum and capturing new business opportunities across the regions,” said Rohit Nagarajan, President and Chief Revenue Officer at SoftwareOne.

Rohit brings over 20 years of global leadership experience in the technology industry across Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Most recently, he served as Regional President at SAP, responsible for the end to end operations of the business across Northern Europe. Prior to this, he held multiple leadership roles at SAP in Europe and Asia-Pacific, including having served as Chief Operating Officer for the region, and leading the SAP Platform business in Asia Pacific and Japan.

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organizations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications – and in parallel, to navigate and optimize the resulting software and cloud changes – SoftwareOne unlocks the value of technology. The company’s 9,250 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with sales and delivery capabilities in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com

