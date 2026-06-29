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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.06.2026 04:31:00
SpaceX Stock Has Pulled Back 32%. Time to Buy?
Shares of rocket and satellite company SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) have tumbled almost as fast as they climbed. After its market debut this month sent shares as high as $225.64, the stock has since fallen about 32% to about $153 as of this writing.A pullback like this in a stock investors couldn't get enough of just weeks ago raises an obvious question: Is now the time to buy? The company behind Starlink and a leading rocket-launch business is one of the most closely watched companies anywhere. But a lower price doesn't automatically make a stock a good deal -- and in SpaceX's case, the valuation still looks stretched.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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