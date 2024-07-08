|
08.07.2024 16:55:57
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)
8 July 2024
Metro Bank Holdings PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Statement Regarding Media Speculation
The Board of Metro Bank Holdings PLC (“Metro Bank”) confirms that it is in discussions regarding a potential disposal of residential mortgage loans originated by Metro Bank.
There is no certainty that a transaction will be agreed, or as to the terms of any such transaction.
The person responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of Metro Bank is Stephanie Wallace, General Counsel.
Enquiries:
Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations
IR@metrobank.plc.uk
Metro Bank Media Relations
Mona Patel
+44 (0) 7815 506845
Teneo
Haya Herbert-Burns/Anthony DiNatale
+44 (0)7342 031051/ +44 (0)7880 715975
