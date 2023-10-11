|
11.10.2023 13:15:03
Stellantis to Present Commercial Vehicles Strategy and New Global Van Lineup on October 23
The Stellantis Commercial Vehicles unit is one of seven accretive business units outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, October 11, 2023/ -- Stellantis N.V. (www.Stellantis.com/en) announced today it will introduce reimagined Commercial Vehicles from multiple brands that form the heart of its global, multi-brand business strategy on Monday, October 23, at 3 p.m. CEST / 9 a.m. EDT.
