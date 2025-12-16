Comcast Aktie
WKN: 157484 / ISIN: US20030N1019
|
16.12.2025 23:33:38
Stock Market Today, Dec. 16: Comcast Jumps on Activist Investor Speculation
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), a provider of broadband, wireless, video, and voice services through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands, closed at $29.73, up 5.39%. Trading volume reached 89.7 million shares, which is 178% above its three-month average of 32.2 million shares.Tuesday’s session saw shares surge following rumors of activist investor interest. Today was also the record date for the company's spin-off of its cable television networks. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.26% to 6,799, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.23% to finish at 23,111. Among Telecom Services peers, Charter Communications rose 0.84% and Cable One gained 2.28%.One day after being named to Barron's Top 10 stocks for 2026, Comcast experienced high trading volume, sparking rumors that it could be the target of an activist investor. Adding fuel to this fire, today was also the record date for the company's planned spinoff of its cable television networks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
