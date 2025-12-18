Micron Technology Aktie

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

Stock Market Today, Dec. 18: Micron Technology Surges on Record Results and News It Is 'Sold Out'

Stock Market Today, Dec. 18: Micron Technology Surges on Record Results and News It Is 'Sold Out'

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), a leading memory and storage chipmaker, closed Thursday at $248.55, up 10.11%. Trading volume reached 63.9 million shares, about 139% above its three-month average of 26.7 million shares. Micron Technology IPO'd in 1984 and has grown 17,528% since its initial public offering. Today's move followed record fiscal Q1 2026 results and a blowout revenue outlook. Micron beat estimates on both earnings per share and revenue.  Investors will be watching how high-bandwidth memory growth might shape Micron's margins and future cash generation. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.79% to 6,774, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.38% to finish at 23,006. Within semiconductor memory manufacturing, major chipmakers rallied alongside Micron as investors reassessed the sector's earnings power in an AI-driven cycle.Micron's earnings surprised markets today, prompting a double-digit price surge and boosting other AI stocks. It reported quarterly revenue of $13.64 billion, up from $8.71 billion for the same period last year.
