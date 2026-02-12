Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
12.02.2026 20:10:00
Stock-Split Watch: Is Meta Platforms Next?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is one of the Magnificent Seven tech stocks that have led S&P 500 gains over the past few years. These players have many things in common, from well-established businesses and leadership in their markets to strong earnings track records.But there's one thing that separates Meta from the rest of these players. The company is the only one that hasn't yet launched and completed a stock split. Could this social media and artificial intelligence (AI) giant shift gears and announce such a move in 2026? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
