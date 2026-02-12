Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 20:10:00

Stock-Split Watch: Is Meta Platforms Next?

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is one of the Magnificent Seven tech stocks that have led S&P 500 gains over the past few years. These players have many things in common, from well-established businesses and leadership in their markets to strong earnings track records.But there's one thing that separates Meta from the rest of these players. The company is the only one that hasn't yet launched and completed a stock split. Could this social media and artificial intelligence (AI) giant shift gears and announce such a move in 2026? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Nachrichten