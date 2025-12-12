Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
12.12.2025 19:15:00
Stock-Split Watch: Is Palantir Next?
Over the past two years, investors have been on the lookout for companies involved in the promising technology of artificial intelligence (AI). This market, forecast to reach into the trillions by 2030, is one of this decade's hottest growth areas -- that's because AI has the potential to transform the way the world works, streamlining business operations and daily tasks.And one company that investors have been piling into for its AI strengths is Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). That's pushed the stock to a gain of 2,500% over the past three years.In some cases, when a stock soars over a period of months or a few years, the company decides to do something to bring it down to levels that are more accessible to a wider range of investors. The company launches a stock split. Could Palantir be next on the list? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
