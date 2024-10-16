T-Mobile Announces Redemption of Sprint 7.625% Notes due February 15, 2025

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) ("T-Mobile”) announced today that Sprint LLC, its wholly-owned subsidiary, will redeem on November 15, 2024, the full $1,500,000,000 outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 7.625% Notes due February 15, 2025 (CUSIP No. 85207U AJ4) (the "notes”), at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed, plus accrued but unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the trustee and paying agent for the notes.

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the notes. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, the related guarantees or any other securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP number for the notes listed above. The CUSIP number is included solely for the convenience of the holders of notes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on T-Mobile management’s current expectations. Such statements include, without limitation, statements about the planned redemption of the notes. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, prevailing market conditions and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect T-Mobile and its results is included in T-Mobile’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov.

