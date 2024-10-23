T-Mobile Delivers Industry-Leading Growth in Customers, Service Revenues, Profitability and Cash Flows in Q3, Raises 2024 Guidance Across the Board

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported third quarter 2024 results today, raising full-year guidance across the board while delivering industry-leading customer growth, including its highest Q3 postpaid phone net customer additions in a decade, lowest Q3 postpaid phone churn in company history, and hitting 6 million broadband customers. The company translated best-in-class customer growth into industry-leading growth in service revenues, profitability and cash flows. T-Mobile shared plans to drive long-term value creation well into the future at its recent Capital Markets Day, with continued industry-leading growth in profitability leading to cash flows supporting an approximately $80 billion capacity for investments and stockholder returns through 2027.

"Delivering another quarter of industry-leading results, including our best Q3 postpaid phone net adds in a decade and record low Q3 churn, translated into outsized financial results and empowered us to raise our 2024 guidance yet again,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "Results like these prove that our powerful combination of best-in-class network, unmatched value and innovative experiences for customers is a winning formula and will enable us to keep pace with our ambitious multi-year plan for the future. It's an exciting time at T-Mobile as we have so much runway in front of us for profitable, industry-leading growth into the next era of Un-carrier.”

____________________ (1) AT&T Inc. does not disclose postpaid net account additions. Comcast and Charter do not disclose postpaid phone net customer additions. Industry-leading claims are based on consensus expectations if results are not yet reported. (2) Core Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures tables. We are not able to forecast Net income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect Net income, including, but not limited to, Income tax expense and Interest expense. Core Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict Net income as the difference between this measure and Net income is variable.

Quarter Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except churn) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 2024 2023 Postpaid net account additions 315 301 386 834 972 Total net customer additions 1,599 1,517 1,305 4,288 4,309 Postpaid net customer additions 1,575 1,338 1,226 4,133 4,080 Postpaid phone net customer additions 865 777 850 2,174 2,148 Postpaid other net customer additions (2) 710 561 376 1,959 1,932 Prepaid net customer additions (2) 24 179 79 155 229 Total customers, end of period (2) (3) 127,492 125,893 117,907 127,492 117,907 Postpaid phone churn 0.86 % 0.80 % 0.87 % 0.84 % 0.84 % Prepaid churn 2.78 % 2.54 % 2.81 % 2.69 % 2.73 % High Speed Internet net customer additions 415 406 557 1,226 1,589 Total High Speed Internet customers, end of period 6,002 5,587 4,235 6,002 4,235

(1) AT&T Inc. does not disclose postpaid net account additions. Comcast and Charter do not disclose postpaid phone net customer additions. Industry-leading claims are based on consensus expectations if results are not yet reported. (2) Includes High Speed Internet customers. (3) In the second quarter of 2024, we acquired 3,504,000 prepaid customers through our acquisition of Ka’ena, which includes the impact of certain base adjustments to align the policies of Ka’ena and T-Mobile.

Translating Industry-Leading Customer Growth Into Industry-Leading Financial Performance(1)

Total service revenues of $16.7 billion increased 5% year-over-year, and Postpaid service revenues of $13.3 billion increased 8% year-over-year.

of $16.7 billion increased 5% year-over-year, and Postpaid service revenues of $13.3 billion increased 8% year-over-year. Net income of $3.1 billion increased 43% year-over-year.

of $3.1 billion increased 43% year-over-year. Diluted EPS of $2.61 per share increased 43% year-over-year.

of $2.61 per share increased 43% year-over-year. Core Adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 billion increased 9% year-over-year.

of $8.2 billion increased 9% year-over-year. Net cash provided by operating activities of $6.1 billion increased 16% year-over-year, which included cash payments for Merger-related costs of $124 million.

of $6.1 billion increased 16% year-over-year, which included cash payments for Merger-related costs of $124 million. Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest , of $2.0 billion decreased 19% year-over-year.

, of $2.0 billion decreased 19% year-over-year. Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $5.2 billion increased 29% year-over-year, which included cash payments for Merger-related costs of $124 million.

of $5.2 billion increased 29% year-over-year, which included cash payments for Merger-related costs of $124 million. Stockholder Returns included 3.2 million shares of common stock repurchased for $644 million in Q3 2024, with 153.4 million cumulative shares repurchased for $22.7 billion as of September 30, 2024. In Q4 through October 18, 2024, the company returned an additional $891 million to stockholders. The remaining authorization for stock repurchases and quarterly cash dividends as of October 18, 2024 is $6.4 billion through December 31, 2024. The next dividend of $0.88 per share is payable on December 12, 2024.

included 3.2 million shares of common stock repurchased for $644 million in Q3 2024, with 153.4 million cumulative shares repurchased for $22.7 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Quarter Nine Months Ended

September 30, Q3 2024

vs.

Q2 2024 Q3 2024

vs.

Q3 2023 YTD 2024

vs.

YTD 2023 (in millions, except EPS) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 2024 2023 Total service revenues $ 16,725 $ 16,429 $ 15,914 $ 49,250 $ 47,198 1.8 % 5.1 % 4.3 % Postpaid service revenues 13,308 12,899 12,288 38,838 36,220 3.2 % 8.3 % 7.2 % Total revenues 20,162 19,772 19,252 59,528 58,080 2.0 % 4.7 % 2.5 % Net income 3,059 2,925 2,142 8,358 6,303 4.6 % 42.8 % 32.6 % Diluted EPS 2.61 2.49 1.82 7.10 5.26 4.8 % 43.4 % 35.0 % Adjusted EBITDA 8,243 8,053 7,600 23,948 22,204 2.4 % 8.5 % 7.9 % Core Adjusted EBITDA 8,222 8,027 7,547 23,866 21,935 2.4 % 8.9 % 8.8 % Net cash provided by operating activities 6,139 5,521 5,294 16,744 13,700 11.2 % 16.0 % 22.2 % Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest 1,961 2,040 2,424 6,628 8,214 (3.9 )% (19.1 )% (19.3 )% Adjusted Free Cash Flow 5,162 4,439 4,003 12,948 9,281 16.3 % 29.0 % 39.5 %

(1) Industry-leading claims are based on consensus expectations if results are not yet reported.

Extending Overall Network Lead with Best Assets, Customer Centricity and Technology Leadership

T-Mobile’s combination of best network assets, customer centricity and technology leadership is expected to keep the company’s network years ahead of the competition well into the future. The company’s unique Customer-Driven-Coverage model employs AI based assessment of customer experiences utilizing T-Mobile’s network data in order to improve network performance, deliver higher customer satisfaction, and prioritize network investments where they matter most to customers. Additionally, T-Mobile operates the only scaled nationwide 5G stand-alone core with VoNR coverage now reaching more than 300 million people, further improving call quality, reducing latency and improving customer experiences. And as more new phones support advanced capabilities like VoNR and four-carrier aggregation to further increase spectral efficiency, the company will be able to further differentiate its network performance.

T-Mobile is the overall network leader, with the company continuing to earn third-party recognition for its overall network performance:

Opensignal: In its latest 5G Global Mobile Network Experience report, for the fourth year in a row, T-Mobile was crowned the global leader in 5G availability and was the only US operator to win a 5G Global Winner award for any category.

Note: See 5G device, coverage, and access details at T-Mobile.com. Ookla awards: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for the U.S., 1H 2024. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Opensignal Awards: USA: Mobile Network Experience Report July 2024, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period March 1 - May 29, 2024. 5G Global Mobile Network Experience Awards, T-Mobile USA large land mass group & T-Mobile Puerto Rico small land mass group, 2024, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1–June 29, 2024 © 2024 Opensignal Limited.

Raising 2024 Guidance Across the Board

Postpaid net customer additions are expected to be between 5.6 million and 5.8 million, an increase from prior guidance of 5.4 million to 5.7 million.

Core Adjusted EBITDA, which is Adjusted EBITDA less lease revenues, is expected to be between $31.6 billion and $31.8 billion, an increase at the midpoint from prior guidance of $31.5 billion to $31.8 billion.

Net cash provided by operating activities, including payments for Merger-related costs, is expected to be between $22.0 billion and $22.3 billion, an increase from prior guidance of $21.8 billion to $22.2 billion.

Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest, are expected to be between $8.8 billion and $9.0 billion, versus prior guidance of $8.7 billion to $9.1 billion.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, including payments for Merger-related costs, is expected to be between $16.7 billion and $17.0 billion, an increase at the midpoint from prior guidance of $16.6 billion to $17.0 billion. Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance does not assume any material net cash inflows from securitization.

(in millions, except Postpaid net customer additions and Effective tax rate) Previous Current Change

(Mid-point) Postpaid net customer additions (thousands) 5,400 5,700 5,600 5,800 150 Net income (1) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Effective tax rate 24% 25% ~24% (50) bps Core Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 31,500 $ 31,800 $ 31,600 $ 31,800 $ 50 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,800 22,200 22,000 22,300 150 Capital expenditures (3) 8,700 9,100 8,800 9,000 — Adjusted Free Cash Flow (4) 16,600 17,000 16,700 17,000 50

(1) T-Mobile is not able to forecast Net income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP Net income, including, but not limited to, Income tax expense and Interest expense. Core Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict Net income as the difference between this measure and Net income is variable. (2) Management uses Core Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to monitor the financial performance of Company operations, excluding the impact of lease revenues from related device financing programs. Guidance ranges assume lease revenues of approximately $100 million for 2024. (3) Capital expenditures means cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest. (4) Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance does not assume any material net cash inflows from securitization in 2024.

Financial Results

For more details on T-Mobile’s Q3 2024 financial results, including the Investor Factbook with detailed financial tables, please visit T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.t-mobile.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including information concerning T-Mobile US, Inc.’s future results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "expect,” "intend,” "may,” "could” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: competition, industry consolidation and changes in the market for wireless communications services and other forms of connectivity; criminal cyberattacks, disruption, data loss or other security breaches; our inability to take advantage of technological developments on a timely basis; our inability to retain or motivate key personnel, hire qualified personnel or maintain our corporate culture; system failures and business disruptions, allowing for unauthorized use of or interference with our network and other systems; the scarcity and cost of additional wireless spectrum, and regulations relating to spectrum use; the impacts of the actions we have taken and conditions we have agreed to in connection with the regulatory proceedings and approvals of the Transactions (as defined below), including the acquisition by DISH Network Corporation ("DISH”) of the prepaid wireless business operated under the Boost Mobile and Sprint prepaid brands (excluding the Assurance brand Lifeline customers and the prepaid wireless customers of Shenandoah Personal Communications Company LLC and Swiftel Communications, Inc.), including customer accounts, inventory, contracts, intellectual property and certain other specified assets, and the assumption of certain related liabilities (collectively, the "Prepaid Transaction”), the complaint and proposed final judgment agreed to by us, Deutsche Telekom AG ("DT”), Sprint Corporation, now known as Sprint LLC ("Sprint”), SoftBank Group Corp. ("SoftBank”) and DISH with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which was approved by the Court on April 1, 2020, the proposed commitments filed with the Secretary of the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC”), which we announced on May 20, 2019, certain national security commitments and undertakings, and any other commitments or undertakings entered into, including, but not limited to, those we have made to certain states and nongovernmental organizations (collectively, the "Government Commitments”), and the challenges in satisfying the Government Commitments in the required time frames and the significant cumulative costs incurred in tracking and monitoring compliance over multiple years; adverse economic, political or market conditions in the U.S. and international markets, including changes resulting from increases in inflation or interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and impacts of geopolitical instability, such as the Ukraine-Russia war and Israel-Hamas war; sociopolitical volatility and polarization; our inability to manage the ongoing commercial services arrangements entered into in connection with the Prepaid Transaction, and known or unknown liabilities arising in connection therewith; the timing and effects of any future acquisition, divestiture, investment, or merger involving us, including our inability to obtain any required regulatory approval necessary to consummate any such transactions; any disruption or failure of our third parties (including key suppliers) to provide products or services for the operation of our business; our substantial level of indebtedness and our inability to service our debt obligations in accordance with their terms; changes in the credit market conditions, credit rating downgrades or an inability to access debt markets; the risk of future material weaknesses we may identify, or any other failure by us to maintain effective internal controls, and the resulting significant costs and reputational damage; any changes in regulations or in the regulatory framework under which we operate; laws and regulations relating to the handling of privacy and data protection; unfavorable outcomes of and increased costs from existing or future regulatory or legal proceedings; difficulties in protecting our intellectual property rights or if we infringe on the intellectual property rights of others; our offering of regulated financial services products and exposure to a wide variety of state and federal regulations; new or amended tax laws or regulations or administrative interpretations and judicial decisions affecting the scope or application of tax laws or regulations; our wireless licenses, including those controlled through leasing agreements, are subject to renewal and may be revoked; our exclusive forum provision as provided in our Certificate of Incorporation; interests of DT, our controlling stockholder, which may differ from the interests of other stockholders; the dollar amount authorized for our 2023-2024 Stockholder Return Program may not be fully utilized, and our share repurchases and dividend payments pursuant thereto may fail to have the desired impact on stockholder value; future sales of our common stock by DT and SoftBank and our inability to attract additional equity financing outside the United States due to foreign ownership limitations by the FCC; and other risks as disclosed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This Press Release includes non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below. T-Mobile is not able to forecast Net income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income, including, but not limited to, Income tax expense and Interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict Net income as the difference between either of these measures and Net income is variable.

Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income as follows:

Quarter Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 2023 2024 Net income $ 1,940 $ 2,221 $ 2,142 $ 2,014 $ 2,374 $ 2,925 $ 3,059 $ 6,303 $ 8,358 Adjustments: Interest expense, net 835 861 790 849 880 854 836 2,486 2,570 Other (income) expense, net (9 ) (6 ) (41 ) (12 ) (20 ) 8 (7 ) (56 ) (19 ) Income tax expense 631 717 705 629 764 843 908 2,053 2,515 Operating income 3,397 3,793 3,596 3,480 3,998 4,630 4,796 10,786 13,424 Depreciation and amortization 3,203 3,110 3,187 3,318 3,371 3,248 3,151 9,500 9,770 Stock-based compensation (1) 173 155 152 164 140 147 143 480 430 Merger-related costs (gain), net (2) 358 276 152 248 130 (9 ) — 786 121 Legal-related (recoveries) expenses, net (3) (43 ) — — 1 — 15 1 (43 ) 16 (Gain) loss on disposal group held for sale (42 ) 17 — — — — — (25 ) — Other, net (4) 153 54 513 13 13 22 152 720 187 Adjusted EBITDA 7,199 7,405 7,600 7,224 7,652 8,053 8,243 22,204 23,948 Lease revenues (147 ) (69 ) (53 ) (43 ) (35 ) (26 ) (21 ) (269 ) (82 ) Core Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,052 $ 7,336 $ 7,547 $ 7,181 $ 7,617 $ 8,027 $ 8,222 $ 21,935 $ 23,866

(1) Stock-based compensation includes payroll tax impacts and may not agree to stock-based compensation expense in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Additionally, certain stock-based compensation expenses associated with the merger with Sprint Corporation (the "Merger”) have been included in Merger-related costs (gain), net. (2) Merger-related costs (gain), net, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, includes the $100 million gain recognized for the extension fee previously paid by DISH associated with the DISH License Purchase Agreement. (3) Legal-related (recoveries) expenses, net consists of the settlement of certain litigation associated with the August 2021 cyberattack, net of insurance recoveries. (4) Other, net, primarily consists of certain severance, restructuring and other expenses, gains and losses, including severance and related costs associated with the August 2023 workforce reduction, not directly attributable to the Merger, which are not reflective of T-Mobile’s core business activities and are, therefore, excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before Interest expense, net of Interest income, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and certain expenses, gains and losses, which are not reflective of our ongoing operating performance ("Special Items”). Special Items include Merger-related costs (gain), net, (Gain) loss on disposal groups held for sale, certain legal-related recoveries and expenses, restructuring costs not directly attributable to the Merger (including severance), and other non-core gains and losses. Core Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA less device lease revenues. Core Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures utilized by T-Mobile’s management to monitor the financial performance of our operations. T-Mobile uses Core Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as benchmarks to evaluate T-Mobile’s operating performance in comparison to its competitors. T-Mobile also uses Core Adjusted EBITDA internally as a measure to evaluate and compensate its personnel and management for their performance. Management believes analysts and investors use Core Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures to evaluate overall operating performance and to facilitate comparisons with other wireless communications services companies because they are indicative of T-Mobile’s ongoing operating performance and trends by excluding the impact of Interest expense from financing, non-cash depreciation and amortization from capital investments, non-cash stock-based compensation, and Special Items. Management believes analysts and investors use Core Adjusted EBITDA because it normalizes for the transition in the company’s device financing strategy, by excluding the impact of device lease revenues from Adjusted EBITDA, to align with the related depreciation expense on leased devices, which is excluded from the definition of Adjusted EBITDA. Core Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for Net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP”).

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is calculated as follows:

Quarter Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions, except percentages) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 2023 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,051 $ 4,355 $ 5,294 $ 4,859 $ 5,084 $ 5,521 $ 6,139 $ 13,700 $ 16,744 Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest (3,001 ) (2,789 ) (2,424 ) (1,587 ) (2,627 ) (2,040 ) (1,961 ) (8,214 ) (6,628 ) Proceeds from sales of tower sites 6 2 2 2 — — — 10 — Proceeds related to beneficial interests in securitization transactions 1,345 1,309 1,131 1,031 890 958 984 3,785 2,832 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 2,401 $ 2,877 $ 4,003 $ 4,305 $ 3,347 $ 4,439 $ 5,162 $ 9,281 $ 12,948 Net cash provided by operating activities margin (Net cash provided by operating activities divided by Service revenues) 26.1 % 27.7 % 33.3 % 30.3 % 31.6 % 33.6 % 36.7 % 29.0 % 34.0 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow margin (Adjusted Free Cash Flow divided by Service revenues) 15.4 % 18.3 % 25.2 % 26.8 % 20.8 % 27.0 % 30.9 % 19.7 % 26.3 %

Adjusted Free Cash Flow - Net cash provided by operating activities less Cash purchases of property and equipment, plus Proceeds from sales of tower sites and Proceeds related to beneficial interests in securitization transactions. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is utilized by T-Mobile’s management, investors and analysts to evaluate cash available to pay debt, repurchase shares, pay dividends and provide further investment in the business.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow margin - Adjusted Free Cash Flow divided by Service revenues. Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin is utilized by T-Mobile’s management, investors, and analysts to evaluate the company’s ability to convert service revenue efficiently into cash available to pay debt, repurchase shares and provide further investment in the business.

The current guidance range for Adjusted Free Cash Flow is calculated as follows:

FY 2024 (in millions) Guidance Range Net cash provided by operating activities $ 22,000 $ 22,300 Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest (8,800 ) (9,000 ) Proceeds related to beneficial interests in securitization transactions (1) 3,500 3,700 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 16,700 $ 17,000

(1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance does not assume any material net cash inflows from securitization in 2024.

The previous guidance range for Adjusted Free Cash Flow was calculated as follows:

FY 2024 (in millions) Guidance Range Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,800 $ 22,200 Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest (8,700 ) (9,100 ) Proceeds related to beneficial interests in securitization transactions (1) 3,500 3,900 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 16,600 $ 17,000

(1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance does not assume any material net cash inflows from securitization in 2024.

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Operating Measures

(Unaudited)

The following table sets forth company operating measures ARPA and ARPU:

Quarter Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in dollars) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 2023 2024 Postpaid ARPA $ 138.04 $ 138.94 $ 139.83 $ 140.23 $ 140.88 $ 142.54 $ 145.60 $ 138.94 $ 143.02 Postpaid phone ARPU 48.63 48.84 48.93 48.91 48.79 49.07 49.79 48.80 49.22 Prepaid ARPU 37.98 37.98 38.18 37.55 37.18 35.94 35.81 38.05 36.27

Postpaid Average Revenue Per Account (Postpaid ARPA) - Average monthly postpaid service revenue earned per account. Postpaid service revenues for the specified period divided by the average number of postpaid accounts during the period, further divided by the number of months in the period.

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - Average monthly service revenue earned per customer. Service revenues for the specified period divided by the average number of customers during the period, further divided by the number of months in the period.

Postpaid phone ARPU excludes postpaid other customers and related revenues.

