T-Mobile US Aktie
WKN DE: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040
|
07.10.2025 03:45:56
T-Mobile US Subsidiary To Sell $2.8 Bln Of Senior Notes
(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) announced that T-Mobile USA Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has agreed to sell $800 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% Senior Notes due 2033, $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 4.950% Senior Notes due 2035 and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.700% Senior Notes due 2056 in a registered public offering.
The offering of the notes is scheduled to close on October 9, 2025. T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for refinancing existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis, or other general corporate purposes.
