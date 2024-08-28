Teleperformance Strengthens Its Governance to Accelerate Its Growth and Prepare for the Future

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digital business services, announced today significant changes to its governance in order to accelerate its growth and foster innovation.

Its Board of Directors has decided to adopt a new structure to meet these three main objectives:

integrate best governance practices by differentiating the powers of the Board of Directors from those of management; strengthen the DNA of the Teleperformance Group, in particular as it relates to entrepreneurship and its business development culture; strengthen top management and implement a succession plan managed by an Ad Hoc Committee.

For these purposes, the Board of Directors has decided:

to appoint Mr. Moulay Hafid Elalamy, Chairman of the Board of Directors;

to reaffirm its full support in Mr. Daniel Julien, confirming him as CEO of the Teleperformance Group;

to appoint Mr. Thomas Mackenbrock, Deputy CEO of the Teleperformance Group, starting October 1st, 2024, succeeding Mr. Bhupender Singh who has left his position within the Group in order to pursue new professional opportunities.

Thomas Mackenbrock will work alongside Daniel Julien, whom he is expected to succeed, according to a schedule that will be set by the Ad Hoc Committee, which is responsible for monitoring the succession in conjunction with the Remuneration and Appointments Committee. The Ad Hoc Committee is composed of the President, Moulay Hafid Elalamy, the Group CEO, Daniel Julien and the Group Deputy CEO, Thomas Mackenbrock.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors:

Confirmed Mr. Olivier Rigaudy in his role as Deputy CEO in charge of finances;

Appointed Mr. Agustin Grisanti (COO, Core Services) and Mr. Scott W. Klein (CEO, Specialized Services) as members of the CEO office. Along with the Group CEO, the Group Deputy CEO, and the Deputy CEO in charge of finances, they will actively participate in the Group's development strategies.

Teleperformance's aim is to accelerate its development and increase its results. The group's management confirms the 2024 guidance and anticipates an acceleration of its momentum in 2025.

Speaking on this occasion, the new chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Moulay Hafid stated: "I had the pleasure of contributing to the establishment of Teleperformance’s new governance. It is now more agile and compliant with the best standards. Mr. Daniel Julien built this Group into a global leader. I am looking forward to participating, in close collaboration with Mr. Julien and Mr. Mackenbrock, in building the future of the company and its management.

Together, we want to make Teleperformance an even more prosperous company, for the benefit of its clients, its investors and its employees.”

Mr. Daniel Julien said: "Teleperformance has an amazing profitable growth potential and strengthening its leadership and governance was essential to successfully and sustainably write our next chapters. No one could contribute better to the future of Teleperformance than the highly respected professionals who are joining the strategic governance of our Group. It will be a pleasure for me to continue building our Group with the support of this dream team.”

Mr. Thomas Mackenbrock said: "It is an honor for me to return to the Teleperformance family in this capacity. I am very excited about the prospects of the company and look forward to working closely with Moulay Hafid, Daniel and the exceptional team at Teleperformance.”

About Mr. Moulay Hafid Elalamy:

64 years old, Moroccan entrepreneur, businessman and politician. An emblematic figure in the business world in Africa and the Middle East.

Since 1995: Founder and President of the Saham Group, a key Teleperformance‘s shareholder owning 4% of the Group’s capital Creation, development and sale of a leading pan-African group in financial services, with a specialization in insurance. Business development in the services sector, particularly in health and education. Ongoing acquisition of the bank Société Générale Maroc.

2006-2009: President of the Moroccan Employers' Association.

2014-2022: Minister of Industry, Trade, Investment and Digital Economy (Morocco).

2024: Member of the Executive Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce.

About Mr. Thomas Mackenbrock:

48 years old, CEO of the Majorel group from 2019 to 2023, leading the company from its creation in 2019, until its IPO in 2021, and its acquisition by Teleperformance at the end of 2023.

Before Majorel, he worked for over 12 years at Bertelsmann, a global leader in media and services, in various senior management positions internationally. He began his professional career with McKinsey in 2000.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services that consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread across nearly 100 countries, along with Group’s local presence allow it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard, and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018, and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on X (Twitter): @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240828438006/en/