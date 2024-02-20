20.02.2024 17:28:45

Teva Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data For Anti-TL1A Asset

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), Tuesday announced positive results for its anti-TL1A or TEV-'574 asset, a human monoclonal antibody targeting TL1A, which can be used for treating patients with inflammatory bowel diseases or IBD, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

According to the data, anti-TL1A showed rapid and sustained suppression of free TL1A, confirming the target engagement, along with a well-tolerated safety profile in patients with asthma.

Dr. Eric Hughes, Executive Vice President of Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Teva said, "We are currently investigating the efficacy and safety of anti-TL1A (TEV-'574) in IBD through the RELIEVE UCCD Phase 2 trial, which features an innovative and efficient basket study design allowing the inclusion of patients with either type of IBD".

The company stated that it had closed a deal with Sanofi to co-develop and co-commercialize anti-TL1A last year, under which Teva received an upfront payment of $500 million and will receive $1 billion as a milestone payment.

Currently, Teva's stock is climbing 1.50 percent, to $13.22 on the New York Stock Exchange.

