Textron Aktie
WKN: 852659 / ISIN: US8832031012
|
28.01.2026 12:53:10
Textron Issues 2026 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Textron (TXT) said it is forecasting 2026 revenues of approximately $15.5 billion. Textron expects full-year 2026 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations will be in the range of $5.39 to $5.59, or $6.40 to $6.60 on an adjusted basis.
For the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $236 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $141 million, or $0.76 per share, last year. Excluding items, Textron reported adjusted earnings of $307 million or $1.73 per share for the period. Revenue rose 15.6% to $4.175 billion from $3.613 billion last year.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Textron shares are down 3.9 percent to $90.50.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Textron Inc.
Analysen zu Textron Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Textron Inc.
|74,48
|-4,68%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Zahlen von Tesla, Microsoft und Meta: ATX rutscht ins Minus -- DAX zur Wochenmitte wenig bewegt -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit Gewinnen
Der ATX zeigt sich schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist unterdessen keine klare Richtung zu erkennen. In Fernost dominierten die Käufer das Geschehen.