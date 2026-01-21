Intel Aktie

The Chip Technology That Finally Gives Intel an Edge Over TSMC

The launch of Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Panther Lake CPUs, the first chips to use the company's advanced Intel 18A process node, marks a key moment in Intel's battle to compete with TSMC. Not only has Intel erased much of the manufacturing lead TSMC has enjoyed for years, but it has also beaten TSMC to market with its implementation of backside power delivery.Image source: Intel.All modern chips put interconnects, which are tiny wires connecting various parts of the chip, and power connections in the same layers. In the past, this didn't matter. However, as chips become denser and more complex, these connections become chaotic and can interfere with one another, hindering performance and efficiency.
