The International Crossroads: Emerging Growth or Developed Stability?

The primary distinction between iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) is geographic scope: the former includes emerging markets and Canada, while the latter focuses on developed international stocks.

Both exchange-traded funds serve as low-cost foundations for international equity exposure. While iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF aims for the total international market, including small caps and emerging economies, the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF targets developed markets in Europe, Australasia, and the Far East.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Continue reading