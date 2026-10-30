International Aktie

International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.10.2026 21:15:02

The International Crossroads: Emerging Growth or Developed Stability?

The primary distinction between iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) is geographic scope: the former includes emerging markets and Canada, while the latter focuses on developed international stocks.

Both exchange-traded funds serve as low-cost foundations for international equity exposure. While iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF aims for the total international market, including small caps and emerging economies, the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF targets developed markets in Europe, Australasia, and the Far East.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu International Public Partnerships Ltd

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Public Partnerships Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Public Partnerships Ltd 1,39 -0,72% International Public Partnerships Ltd

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:49 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09:11 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08:42 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44
31.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
31.10.26 KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen