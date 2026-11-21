The S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) includes the 500 largest publicly traded companies in America. Its name is often interchangeable with "the stock market" because the 500 large-cap stocks in this index make up about 80% of the total U.S. stock market capitalization.

So, when "the stock market" (as in the S&P 500) loses more than 10% of its value in a month, people get nervous. As of Nov. 20, since reaching its record high on Oct. 6, the S&P 500 is down about 11.6%.

The biggest driver of this recent stock market swoon is the same reason stocks have been delivering such strong results since 2022: the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. Big-spending AI hyperscalers and innovative AI frontier labs have been buoyed by investor enthusiasm for futuristic technology that promises to boost productivity and economic growth.

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